Copies all elements of a list to the specified array starting at the specified index.
int CopyTo(
Parameters
&dst_array[]
[out] An array to which the elements of the list will be written.
dst_start=0
[in] An index in the array from which copying starts.
Return Value
Returns the number of copied elements.