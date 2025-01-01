MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCArrayList<T>Insert CapacityCountContainsTrimExcessTryGetValueTrySetValueAddAddRangeInsertInsertRangeCopyToBinarySearchIndexOfLastIndexOfClearRemoveRemoveAtRemoveRangeReverseSort Insert Inserts an element into the list at the specified index. bool Insert( const int index, // index to insert at T item // the value to be inserted ); Parameters index [in] The index to insert at. item [in] The value to be inserted at the specified index. Return Value Returns true on successful, or false otherwise. AddRange InsertRange