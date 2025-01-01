DocumentationSections
Inserts an element into the list at the specified index.

bool Insert(
   const int  index,     // index to insert at
   T          item       // the value to be inserted
   );

Parameters

index

[in]  The index to insert at.

item

[in] The value to be inserted at the specified index.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.