Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a list.
Version that searches in the entire list.
|
int LastIndexOf(
Version that searches from the specified position and to the end of the list.
|
int LastIndexOf(
Version that searches from the specified position in the specified range.
|
int LastIndexOf(
Parameters
item
[in] The searched value.
start_index
[in] The starting index from which the search begins.
count
[in] The length of the search range.
Return Value
Returns the index of the last found element. If the value is not found, returns -1.