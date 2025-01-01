DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCArrayList<T>LastIndexOf 

LastIndexOf

Searches for the last occurrence of a value in a list.

Version that searches in the entire list.

int LastIndexOf(
    item                     // the search value
   );

Version that searches from the specified position and to the end of the list.

int LastIndexOf(
   T          item,            // the search value
   const int  start_index      // the starting index
   );

Version that searches from the specified position in the specified range.

int LastIndexOf(
   T          item,            // the search value
   const int  start_index,     // the starting index
   const int  count            // the search range
   );

Parameters

item

[in]  The searched value.

start_index

[in] The starting index from which the search begins.

count

[in]  The length of the search range.

Return Value

Returns the index of the last found element. If the value is not found, returns -1.