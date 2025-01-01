IndexOf

Searches for the first occurrence of a value in a list.

Version that searches in the entire list.

int IndexOf(

T item

);

Version that searches from the specified position and to the end of the list.

int IndexOf(

T item,

const int start_index

);

Version that searches from the specified position in the specified range.

int IndexOf(

T item,

const int start_index,

const int count

);

Parameters

item

[in] The searched value.

start_index

[in] The starting index from which the search begins.

count

[in] The length of the search range.

Return Value

Returns the index of the first found element. If the value is not found, returns -1.