MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryGeneric Data CollectionsCArrayList<T>AddRange 

AddRange

Adds a collection or an array of elements to the list.

The version that adds an array.

bool AddRange(
   const T&  array[]               // an array to be added
   );

The version that adds a collection.

bool AddRange(
   ICollection<T>*  collection     // a collection to be added
   );

Parameters

&array[]

[in]  An array to be added.

*collection

[in]  A collection to be added.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.

