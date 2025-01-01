AddRange

Adds a collection or an array of elements to the list.

The version that adds an array.

bool AddRange(

const T& array[]

);

The version that adds a collection.

bool AddRange(

ICollection<T>* collection

);

Parameters

&array[]

[in] An array to be added.

*collection

[in] A collection to be added.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.