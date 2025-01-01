Sort

Sorts elements in the list.

The version that sorts all elements in the list.

bool Sort();

The version that sorts all elements in the list using the class that implements the IComparable<T> interface for comparing elements.

bool Sort(

IComparer<T>* comparer

);

The version that sorts the specified range of elements in the list using the class that implements the IComparable<T> interface for comparing elements.

bool Sort(

const int start_index,

const int count

IComparer<T>* comparer

);

Parameters

*comparer

[in] An interface for comparing elements.

start_index

[in] The starting index from which sorting begins.

count

[in] The length of the sorting range.

Return Value

Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.