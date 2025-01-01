- Capacity
- Count
- Contains
- TrimExcess
- TryGetValue
- TrySetValue
- Add
- AddRange
- Insert
- InsertRange
- CopyTo
- BinarySearch
- IndexOf
- LastIndexOf
- Clear
- Remove
- RemoveAt
- RemoveRange
- Reverse
- Sort
Sort
Sorts elements in the list.
The version that sorts all elements in the list.
|
bool Sort();
The version that sorts all elements in the list using the class that implements the IComparable<T> interface for comparing elements.
|
bool Sort(
The version that sorts the specified range of elements in the list using the class that implements the IComparable<T> interface for comparing elements.
|
bool Sort(
Parameters
*comparer
[in] An interface for comparing elements.
start_index
[in] The starting index from which sorting begins.
count
[in] The length of the sorting range.
Return Value
Returns true on successful, or false otherwise.