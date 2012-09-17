CodeBaseSections
MARSICD - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:

John Q. Aimsson

Trend indicator based on two RSI oscillators. In most cases the periods of the oscillators can vary. The final indicator strongly resembles ADX and MACD technical indicators combined on one chart. The indicator should be interpreted in the same way as the two mentioned ones.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 07.06.2012 (in Russian).

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//|  Indicator input parameters                  |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input Smooth_Method MAMethod=MODE_LWMA; //Smoothing method
input uint ARSI_PERIOD=14;              //RSI A period
input uint RRSI_PERIOD=14;              //RSI R period
input uint AMA_PERIOD=5;                //Signal A period
input uint RMA_PERIOD=5;                //Signal R period
input uint sMAD_PERIOD=21;              //Signal period for the histogram
input uint MPhase=15;                   //Smoothing parameter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/968

