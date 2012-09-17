Join our fan page
MARSICD - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 10919
John Q. Aimsson
Trend indicator based on two RSI oscillators. In most cases the periods of the oscillators can vary. The final indicator strongly resembles ADX and MACD technical indicators combined on one chart. The indicator should be interpreted in the same way as the two mentioned ones.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 07.06.2012 (in Russian).
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input Smooth_Method MAMethod=MODE_LWMA; //Smoothing method input uint ARSI_PERIOD=14; //RSI A period input uint RRSI_PERIOD=14; //RSI R period input uint AMA_PERIOD=5; //Signal A period input uint RMA_PERIOD=5; //Signal R period input uint sMAD_PERIOD=21; //Signal period for the histogram input uint MPhase=15; //Smoothing parameter
MARSICD
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/968
