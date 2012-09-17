CodeBaseSections
MA_NRTR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
ma_nrtr.mq5 (10.94 KB) view
Real author:

Ivan Kornilov

The indicator uses the channel generated on the basis of the common moving average. The chart displays only the part of the channel, in the direction of which the breakout has occurred and which is used as the current trend indicator. The moments for performing deals are shown in colored circles with the dots of the appropriate color.

MA NRTR

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 18.06.2012 (in Russian). 

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/967

The Height of the Period The Height of the Period

The indicator calculates the difference between the period maximum and minimum. The period is specified in the indicator parameters.

OpenSellPosition OpenSellPosition

The script is developed for selling with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values in points from the current price.

MARSICD MARSICD

Trend indicator based on two RSI oscillators.

ATRNorm ATRNorm

ATRNorm is the normalized version of АTR. Tick volume, standard divergence and other parameters can also be used instead of АТR. The indicator represents logical development of the script. ATRNorm has been created to detect flat areas.