Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
The Height of the Period - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5895
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/953
OpenSellPosition
The script is developed for selling with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values in points from the current price.OpenBuyPosition
The script is developed for buying with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values in points from the current price.