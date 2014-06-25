Real author:

adoleh2000

The trend indicator is formed of a colored cloud of the Hull Moving Average and its averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The original HullTrend indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 04.08.2006.

Figure 1. The HullTrend indicator