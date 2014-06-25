CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

HullTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
9185
Rating:
(43)
Published:
Updated:
hulltrend.mq5 (7 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

adoleh2000

The trend indicator is formed of a colored cloud of the Hull Moving Average and its averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

The original HullTrend indicator was developed in the MQL4 language and published in the CodeBase on 04.08.2006.

Figure 1. The HullTrend indicator

Figure 1. The HullTrend indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8904

FivePattern FivePattern

An indicator of technical shapes by Merrill. М & W Wave Patterns by A. Merrill.

TSI_CCI TSI_CCI

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the CCI technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2

The Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Expert Advisor is designed using the semaphore signal indicator wlxBWWiseMan-2.

TSI_CCI_HTF TSI_CCI_HTF

The TSI_CCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.