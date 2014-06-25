The Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Expert Advisor is designed using the semaphore signal indicator wlxBWWiseMan-2.

A signal to trade is formed when a bar is closing if there a graphical object of the corresponding color appears.

For a correct operation of the EA, place the compiled indicator file wlxBWWiseMan-2.ex5 to terminal_data_older\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Figure 1 The instances of history of deals on the chart.

Testing results for 2013 at USDCHF H4:

Figure 2. Chart of testing results