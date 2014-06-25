CodeBaseSections
TSI_CCI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tsi_cci.mq5 (8.99 KB) view
tsi_cci_htf.mq5 (12.01 KB) view
The TSI_CCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4 // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TSI_CCI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Figure 1. The TSI_CCI_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11209

Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2

The Exp_wlxBWWiseMan-2 Expert Advisor is designed using the semaphore signal indicator wlxBWWiseMan-2.

HullTrend HullTrend

The trend indicator is formed of a colored cloud of the Hull moving average and its averaging.

HullTrend_HTF HullTrend_HTF

The HullTrend indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

NRatio NRatio

The popular indicator by Constantine Kopyrkin. This version is based on the normalized NRatio oscillator.