TSI_CCI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The TSI_CCI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4 // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
To provide correct operation of the indicator, place the compiled TSI_CCI.mq5 indicator file in terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Figure 1. The TSI_CCI_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/11209
