CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TSI_CCI - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6764
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (134.03 KB) view
tsi_cci.mq5 (8.99 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

MetaQuotes

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the CCI technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The TSI_CCI indicator

Figure 1. The TSI_CCI indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7049

TSI_MACD_HTF TSI_MACD_HTF

The TSI_MACD indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters.

TSI_MACD TSI_MACD

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the MACD histogram, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

FivePattern FivePattern

An indicator of technical shapes by Merrill. М & W Wave Patterns by A. Merrill.

HullTrend HullTrend

The trend indicator is formed of a colored cloud of the Hull moving average and its averaging.