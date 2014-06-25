Real author:

MetaQuotes

A TSI oscillator based on the values of the CCI technical indicator, implemented with its own signal line in the from of a colored cloud.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Figure 1. The TSI_CCI indicator