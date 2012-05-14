Graphic control for color selection.

The class uses the IncGUI_v4.mqh and IncColors.mqh libraries.

IncGUI_v4. mqh, IncColors.mqh and IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include

To use the class you need to include IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh:

#include <IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh>

Then, declare the class (CColorInput class instance):

CColorInput ci;

To get the selected color, use the Color() method, the color can be set using SetColor(color aColor) method.

The example of the class use is attached - see eTestColorDialog.mq5.

