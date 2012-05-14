CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Libraries

IncGUI_ColorInput - library for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Fedoseev | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
5770
Rating:
(36)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
incgui_colorinput.mqh (50.57 KB) view
incgui_v4.mqh (504.16 KB) view
inccolors.mqh (20.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Experts\
etestcolordialog.mq5 (2.33 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Graphic control for color selection.

The class uses the IncGUI_v4.mqh and IncColors.mqh libraries.

IncGUI_v4. mqh, IncColors.mqh and IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include

To use the class you need to include IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh:

#include <IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh>

Then, declare the class (CColorInput class instance):

CColorInput ci;

To get the selected color, use the Color() method, the color can be set using SetColor(color aColor) method.

The example of the class use is attached - see eTestColorDialog.mq5.

The details can be found in the articles:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/889

IncColors IncColors

This class contains functions for working with colors. It has color conversion and other useful functions.

MultiSignals_PCH MultiSignals_PCH

This is the improved version of Price Channel indicator. Two additional price levels, trade signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels were added.

Size Highs And Lows Size Highs And Lows

The indicator shows the size of Highs and Lows and their values over the specified period.

Pearson correlation indicator Pearson correlation indicator

Pearson correlation indicator shows the correlation between symbols.