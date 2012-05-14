Join our fan page
IncGUI_ColorInput - library for MetaTrader 5
Graphic control for color selection.
The class uses the IncGUI_v4.mqh and IncColors.mqh libraries.
IncGUI_v4. mqh, IncColors.mqh and IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh must be placed to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include
To use the class you need to include IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh:
#include <IncGUI_ColorInput.mqh>
Then, declare the class (CColorInput class instance):
CColorInput ci;
To get the selected color, use the Color() method, the color can be set using SetColor(color aColor) method.
The example of the class use is attached - see eTestColorDialog.mq5.
The details can be found in the articles:
- Custom Graphical Controls. Part 1: Creating a Simple Control
- Custom Graphical Controls. Part 2. Control Library
- Custom Graphical Controls. Part 3. Forms
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/889
