CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Pearson correlation indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Mihail Lagutin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
25526
Rating:
(63)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Pearson correlation indicator shows the correlation between symbols.

Input parameters:

  • Symbol               - Name of the second symbol, used for calculation of correlation;
  • Period                - Period;
  • Price                  - Applied price;
  • Min correlation  - Gradient color for weak correlation;
  • Max correlation - Gradient color for strong correlation.

Formula:

Pearson correlation MetaTrader 5

where:

  • xi and yi - time series;
  • n - number of data;
  • σx and σy - standard deviations.

Pearson correlation indicator MetaTrader 5

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/897

Size Highs And Lows Size Highs And Lows

The indicator shows the size of Highs and Lows and their values over the specified period.

IncGUI_ColorInput IncGUI_ColorInput

Graphic control for color selection.

Sampler Sampler

The indicator calculates perfect market entry signals, which can be used for neural network training.

sSortTest sSortTest

Comparative study of sorting algorithms.