Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Pearson correlation indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 25526
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Pearson correlation indicator shows the correlation between symbols.
Input parameters:
- Symbol - Name of the second symbol, used for calculation of correlation;
- Period - Period;
- Price - Applied price;
- Min correlation - Gradient color for weak correlation;
- Max correlation - Gradient color for strong correlation.
Formula:
where:
- xi and yi - time series;
- n - number of data;
- σx and σy - standard deviations.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/897
Size Highs And Lows
The indicator shows the size of Highs and Lows and their values over the specified period.IncGUI_ColorInput
Graphic control for color selection.