This is the improved version of Price Channel indicator. Two additional price levels, trade signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels were added.



The signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit can be disabled in input parameters. The indicator with price levels, signals and disabled Stop Loss/Take Profit is shown at the figure below:



Уровням присвоены имена, которые можно посмотреть во всплывающих подсказках при наведении указателя. Ниже приведён список всех уровней и их описание:



H_PCH - Уровень, который строится по максимумам баров;

MH_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между максимумом и центром ценового канала;

M_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между максимумом и минимумом ценового канала;

ML_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между минимумом и центром ценового канала;

L_PCH - Уровень, который строится по минимумам баров.



All the signals are based on price crossover with these levels:



Upward crossover of ML_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of MH_PCH (sell signal); Upward crossover of M_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of M_PCH (sell signal); Upward crossover of MH_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of ML_PCH (sell signal); Upward crossover of H_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of L_PCH (sell signal);

Indicator parameters:



Parameter Value Period

15

ML/MH_PCH signals

true

M_PCH signals

true

MH/ML_PCH signals

true

H/L_PCH signals

true

Take Profit MLMH

100

Take Profit M

100

Take Profit MHML

100

Take Profit HL

100

Stop Profit MLMH

50

Stop Profit M

50

Stop Profit MHML

50

Stop Profit HL

50







The indicator with one condition and enabled Stop Loss (bars)/Take Profit (squares) levels is shown at the figure below:









Additional info:

The indicator logo (logoMultiSignals_PCH_64x64.ico) can be found in the attached archive logomultisignals_pch_64x64.zip. This file must be placed to \MetaTrader 5 data folder\MQL5\Images.






