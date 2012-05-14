CodeBaseSections
MultiSignals_PCH - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Anatoli Kazharski
Views:
17447
Rating:
(35)
Published:
Updated:
This is the improved version of Price Channel indicator. Two additional price levels, trade signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels were added.

The signals and  Stop Loss/Take Profit can be disabled in input parameters. The indicator with price levels, signals and disabled Stop Loss/Take Profit is shown at the figure below:

Уровням присвоены имена, которые можно посмотреть во всплывающих подсказках при наведении указателя. Ниже приведён список всех уровней и их описание:

  • H_PCH - Уровень, который строится по максимумам баров;
  • MH_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между максимумом и центром ценового канала;
  • M_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между максимумом и минимумом ценового канала;
  • ML_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между минимумом и центром ценового канала;
  • L_PCH - Уровень, который строится по минимумам баров.

All the signals are based on price crossover with these levels:

  1. Upward crossover of ML_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of MH_PCH (sell signal);
  2. Upward crossover of M_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of M_PCH (sell signal);
  3. Upward crossover of MH_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of ML_PCH (sell signal);
  4. Upward crossover of H_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of L_PCH (sell signal);

Indicator parameters:

ParameterValue
Period
15
ML/MH_PCH signals
true
M_PCH signals
true
MH/ML_PCH signals
true
H/L_PCH signals
true
Take Profit MLMH
100
Take Profit M
100
Take Profit MHML
100
Take Profit HL
100
Stop Profit MLMH
50
Stop Profit M
50
Stop Profit MHML
50
Stop Profit HL
50


The indicator with one condition and enabled Stop Loss (bars)/Take Profit (squares) levels is shown at the figure below:


This indicator is used in the TRADING WAY expert system, described in the "Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5" article (in Russian). The TRADING WAY Expert Advisor and its demo version is avalible in Market.


Additional info:

The indicator logo (logoMultiSignals_PCH_64x64.ico) can be found in the attached archive logomultisignals_pch_64x64.zip.  This file must be placed to  \MetaTrader 5 data folder\MQL5\Images.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/887

