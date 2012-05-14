Join our fan page
MultiSignals_PCH - indicator for MetaTrader 5
17447
This is the improved version of Price Channel indicator. Two additional price levels, trade signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit levels were added.
The signals and Stop Loss/Take Profit can be disabled in input parameters. The indicator with price levels, signals and disabled Stop Loss/Take Profit is shown at the figure below:
Уровням присвоены имена, которые можно посмотреть во всплывающих подсказках при наведении указателя. Ниже приведён список всех уровней и их описание:
- H_PCH - Уровень, который строится по максимумам баров;
- MH_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между максимумом и центром ценового канала;
- M_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между максимумом и минимумом ценового канала;
- ML_PCH - Уровень, который рассчитывается, как середина между минимумом и центром ценового канала;
- L_PCH - Уровень, который строится по минимумам баров.
All the signals are based on price crossover with these levels:
- Upward crossover of ML_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of MH_PCH (sell signal);
- Upward crossover of M_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of M_PCH (sell signal);
- Upward crossover of MH_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of ML_PCH (sell signal);
- Upward crossover of H_PCH (buy signal) / Downward crossover of L_PCH (sell signal);
Indicator parameters:
|Parameter
|Value
|Period
|15
|ML/MH_PCH signals
|true
|M_PCH signals
|true
|MH/ML_PCH signals
|true
|H/L_PCH signals
|true
|Take Profit MLMH
|100
|Take Profit M
|100
|Take Profit MHML
|100
|Take Profit HL
|100
|Stop Profit MLMH
|50
|Stop Profit M
|50
|Stop Profit MHML
|50
|Stop Profit HL
|50
The indicator with one condition and enabled Stop Loss (bars)/Take Profit (squares) levels is shown at the figure below:
This indicator is used in the TRADING WAY expert system, described in the "Limitless Opportunities with MetaTrader 5 and MQL5" article (in Russian). The TRADING WAY Expert Advisor and its demo version is avalible in Market.
Additional info:
The indicator logo (logoMultiSignals_PCH_64x64.ico) can be found in the attached archive logomultisignals_pch_64x64.zip. This file must be placed to \MetaTrader 5 data folder\MQL5\Images.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/887
