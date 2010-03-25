CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Up and Down Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Karlis Balcers | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
27848
Rating:
(39)
Published:
Updated:
k_iupdown.mq5 (3.54 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

This indicator allows to see the activity of the market.

Indicator displays candles in one dimension. Colour is automatically adapted to current tick volume.

Up and Down Indicator

Up and Down Indicator


DemoBufferPattern DemoBufferPattern

To demo buffer-pattern: Candles + Fractals + ZigzagColor + ColorMaLine.

Ticks Ticks

Example of a tick chart.

Color Parabolic SAR Color Parabolic SAR

Added colors to Parabolic SAR.

WoodiesCCI WoodiesCCI

Indicator for Woodie’s CCI trading strategy.