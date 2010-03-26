CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Color Parabolic SAR - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Вадим | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
14212
Rating:
(24)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Added colors to Parabolic SAR.

Parabolic SAR Technical Indicator was developed for analyzing the trending markets. The indicator is constructed on the price chart. This indicator is similar to Moving Average with the only difference that Parabolic SAR moves with higher acceleration and may change its position in terms of the price. The indicator is below the prices on the bull market (Up Trend), when it’s bearish (Down Trend), it is above the prices.

If the price crosses Parabolic SAR lines, the indicator turns, and its further values are situated on the other side of the price. When such an indicator turn does take place, the maximum or the minimum price for the previous period would serve as the starting point. When the indicator makes a turn, it gives a signal of the trend end (correction stage or flat), or of its turn.

Color Parabolic SAR

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/90

Up and Down Indicator Up and Down Indicator

This indicator allows to see the activity of the market.

DemoBufferPattern DemoBufferPattern

To demo buffer-pattern: Candles + Fractals + ZigzagColor + ColorMaLine.

WoodiesCCI WoodiesCCI

Indicator for Woodie’s CCI trading strategy.

AdoSuite v 1.0 AdoSuite v 1.0

Classes for working with databases through ODBC and OLE DB interfaces