Trade Sessions Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Dmitry Voronkov
This indicator is based on DRAW_FILLING buffers.

The input parameters are absent, the TimeTradeServer(), TimeGMT() functions are used.

Trade Sessions Indicator

The unaccuracy in the trade session times is possible, the values are from the first site I have found :))

It is possible to change its values in the block of constants, the GMT time is used.

// Time constants are specified across Greenwich
const int   AsiaOpen=0;
const int   AsiaClose=9;
const int   AsiaOpenSummertime=1;   // The Asian session shifts
const int   AsiaCloseSummertime=10; // after the time changes
const int   EuropaOpen=6;
const int   EuropaClose=15;
const int   AmericaOpen=13;
const int   AmericaClose=22;

There is an opportunity to use the time changes to the summer time, at present time it's a primitive and realized with the function TimeDaylightSavings();

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
// Summertime determination is reserved for the future calculations
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool Summertime(datetime time)
{
   if(TimeDaylightSavings()!=0)
      return(true);
   else
      return(false);
} 

So, after the time change to the summer time, all of the history changes it's time and vice versa.

The first version of the indicator has been published at MQL4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/86

