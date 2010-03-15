Trade Sessions Indicator

This indicator is based on DRAW_FILLING buffers.

The input parameters are absent, the TimeTradeServer(), TimeGMT() functions are used.

The unaccuracy in the trade session times is possible, the values are from the first site I have found :))



It is possible to change its values in the block of constants, the GMT time is used.



const int AsiaOpen= 0 ; const int AsiaClose= 9 ; const int AsiaOpenSummertime= 1 ; const int AsiaCloseSummertime= 10 ; const int EuropaOpen= 6 ; const int EuropaClose= 15 ; const int AmericaOpen= 13 ; const int AmericaClose= 22 ;

There is an opportunity to use the time changes to the summer time, at present time it's a primitive and realized with the function TimeDaylightSavings();

bool Summertime(datetime time) { if (TimeDaylightSavings()!= 0 ) return ( true ); else return ( false ); }

So, after the time change to the summer time, all of the history changes it's time and vice versa.

The first version of the indicator has been published at MQL4

