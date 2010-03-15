Join our fan page
Trade Sessions Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
87574
This indicator is based on DRAW_FILLING buffers.
The input parameters are absent, the TimeTradeServer(), TimeGMT() functions are used.
The unaccuracy in the trade session times is possible, the values are from the first site I have found :))
It is possible to change its values in the block of constants, the GMT time is used.
// Time constants are specified across Greenwich const int AsiaOpen=0; const int AsiaClose=9; const int AsiaOpenSummertime=1; // The Asian session shifts const int AsiaCloseSummertime=10; // after the time changes const int EuropaOpen=6; const int EuropaClose=15; const int AmericaOpen=13; const int AmericaClose=22;
There is an opportunity to use the time changes to the summer time, at present time it's a primitive and realized with the function TimeDaylightSavings();
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ // Summertime determination is reserved for the future calculations //+--------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool Summertime(datetime time) { if(TimeDaylightSavings()!=0) return(true); else return(false); }
So, after the time change to the summer time, all of the history changes it's time and vice versa.
The first version of the indicator has been published at MQL4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/86
