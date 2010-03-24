Watch how to download trading robots for free
Ticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5
It's a simple example of the indicator, that show ticks in the separate subwindow.
It uses the standard indicator's buffers, shifted by the PlotIndexSetInteger() function after each tick.
- Red line - Ask;
- Blue line - Bid.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/89
