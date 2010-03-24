CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Ticks - indicator for MetaTrader 5

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
20933
Rating:
(49)
Published:
Updated:
ticks.mq5 (4.14 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

It's a simple example of the indicator, that show ticks in the separate subwindow.

It uses the standard indicator's buffers, shifted by the PlotIndexSetInteger() function after each tick.

  • Red line - Ask;
  • Blue line - Bid.


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/89

Trade Sessions Indicator Trade Sessions Indicator

This indicator is based on DRAW_FILLING buffers. The input parameters are absent, the TimeTradeServer(), TimeGMT() functions are used.

Price_Channel Price_Channel

It's a well-known indicator that shows maximal and minimal prices (and average values) of the last n bars.

DemoBufferPattern DemoBufferPattern

To demo buffer-pattern: Candles + Fractals + ZigzagColor + ColorMaLine.

Up and Down Indicator Up and Down Indicator

This indicator allows to see the activity of the market.