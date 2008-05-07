CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

Percent_Levels - script for MetaTrader 4

Aleksandr Pak | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
10163
Rating:
(6)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance


Author:

Suggested by Malish https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/108241/page3


Description:

The script is aimed at studying price levels on a randomly selected bar of the main chart by drawing a series of horizontal lines that are at a certain-percentage distance from the price (see image below).

Position is that the bar CLOSE price, on the basis of which the lines are built, is selected by user by moving the vertical line named StartML.


The script is similar to Fibo Lines.

Below are its differences:

- the line levels are set in percents of the distance from the bar close price. Here, we have set: 0.4, 0.6, 0.8, 1, 1,2, 1,4 %

- the lines are drawn in two sets: symmetrically upwards and downwards

- the script draws a series of horizontal lines of the TrendLine type,

The levels are drawn by objects TrendLine to facilitate the line length controlling. The "ray" property is controlled from external variables.




Instruction:

The script is placed in the folder named 'scripts', then compiled and launched manually, where necessary.

At the first start, vertical line StartML appears.

You should change the position of the vertical line and restart the script.

On smaller timeframes, the percentage lines may exceed the bounds of the screen. You should catch the right edge of the screen with the left button of your mouse and the select a scale by moving the mouse up/down.



Recommendations:

1. For practical use: The "Properties" tab does not appear when you call to the script. It means that percentage levels will be rigidly defined at translation.

extern double percent_lev1=0.4;
extern double percent_lev2=0.6;
extern double percent_lev3=0.8;
extern double percent_lev4=1;
extern double percent_lev5=1.2;
extern double percent_lev6=1.4;

2. To adjust your trading strategy by fitting of percentage ratios, remove the "//" characters from the line #property show_inputs, and then compile it.










Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8113

ZZ_All Quotings 0-0080 ZZ_All Quotings 0-0080

A script aimed at loading of history for all available currency pairs, metals, indexes, CFD, and at checking of history for "holes".

Flatter_V1 Flatter_V1

The script places stop orders. The orders are placed for the market/pending orders specified in custom variables High (variable Hi) and Low (variable Lo).

PrintText PrintText

A toy script that demonstrate the way of displaying some text information in a chart.

Indicator Impulse CDC (Color) Indicator Impulse CDC (Color)

Indicator Impulse CD (Color) is a sequel of impulse approach. By users' requests, colors and signal line are added.