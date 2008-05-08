CodeBaseSections
#SF_Trend_Lines - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Author: by Shurka & Kevin

It draws a channel with recommendations.

Its operations are described inside the code3.

External Variables:

LineColor=DarkOrange;
AllBars=240;
BarsForFract=0;


#SF_Trend_Lines

"Forex Profit" System "Forex Profit" System

Indicators Parabolic SAR and Exponential Moving Average are used in the system.

Indicator Impulse CDC (Color) Indicator Impulse CDC (Color)

Indicator Impulse CD (Color) is a sequel of impulse approach. By users' requests, colors and signal line are added.

Signal_Bars_MFI Signal_Bars_MFI

The indicator displays helpful information for the trader.

BBflat_sw BBflat_sw

Simple indicator BBflat_sw.