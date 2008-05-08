Join our fan page
"Forex Profit" System - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 28560
The system is described in more details at: http://www.unfx.ru/strategies_to_trade/strategies_39.php
A detailed article devoted to the system testing and a link to reports are available in our magazine's issue of 05.05.2008: http://www.fortrader.ru/ftgate.php?id=0&num=37
You can also discuss the system and make your suggestions on our forum at: http://fortrader.ru/forum/viewtopic.php?t=81
Trading Strategy Algorithm:
1. Open a one-hour chart for EURUSD, lots 0.1;
2. Draw indicators: one Parabolic SAR and three Exponential Moving Averages with the periods of (10, 25, 50).
Buying signal: EMA with the period of 10 intersects EMAs 25 and 50 from bottom to top, Parabolic SAR being below the price.
Selling signal: EMA with the period of 10 intersects EMAs 25 and 50 from top to bottom, Parabolic SAR being above the price.
Exiting Trades:
1. By StopLoss;
2. By TakeProfit;
3. When the ЕМА10 line turns back (if there is a Buy position, then close in the point where ЕМА10 peak is formed, or trough - for Sell positions), provided the minimum profit is available. At the same time, the value of StopLoss and TakeProfit for buying and selling trades will be different.
A back test of the above rules within the period 2007.01.11 по 2008.01.11 produced the following results (Open prices):
Optimization of the parameters on the same period of time produced the following results of the EA working:
A forward test outside the optimization area, an article devoted to the system testing, and a link to reports are available in our magazine's issue of 05.05.2008: http://www.fortrader.ru/ftgate.php?id=0&num=37
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8117
