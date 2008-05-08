CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Experts

"Forex Profit" System - expert for MetaTrader 4

Юрий | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
28560
Rating:
(8)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The system is described in more details at: http://www.unfx.ru/strategies_to_trade/strategies_39.php
A detailed article devoted to the system testing and a link to reports are available in our magazine's issue of 05.05.2008: http://www.fortrader.ru/ftgate.php?id=0&num=37

You can also discuss the system and make your suggestions on our forum at: http://fortrader.ru/forum/viewtopic.php?t=81

Trading Strategy Algorithm:

1. Open a one-hour chart for EURUSD, lots 0.1;

2. Draw indicators: one Parabolic SAR and three Exponential Moving Averages with the periods of (10, 25, 50).

Buying signal: EMA with the period of 10 intersects EMAs 25 and 50 from bottom to top, Parabolic SAR being below the price.

Selling signal: EMA with the period of 10 intersects EMAs 25 and 50 from top to bottom, Parabolic SAR being above the price.

Exiting Trades:

1. By StopLoss;
2. By TakeProfit;
3. When the ЕМА10 line turns back (if there is a Buy position, then close in the point where ЕМА10 peak is formed, or trough - for Sell positions), provided the minimum profit is available. At the same time, the value of StopLoss and TakeProfit for buying and selling trades will be different.

A back test of the above rules within the period 2007.01.11 по 2008.01.11 produced the following results (Open prices):



Optimization of the parameters on the same period of time produced the following results of the EA working:

A forward test outside the optimization area, an article devoted to the system testing, and a link to reports are available in our magazine's issue of 05.05.2008: http://www.fortrader.ru/ftgate.php?id=0&num=37



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8117

Indicator Impulse CDC (Color) Indicator Impulse CDC (Color)

Indicator Impulse CD (Color) is a sequel of impulse approach. By users' requests, colors and signal line are added.

PrintText PrintText

A toy script that demonstrate the way of displaying some text information in a chart.

#SF_Trend_Lines #SF_Trend_Lines

It draws a channel with recommendations.

Signal_Bars_MFI Signal_Bars_MFI

The indicator displays helpful information for the trader.