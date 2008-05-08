The system is described in more details at: http://www.unfx.ru/strategies_to_trade/strategies_39.php

A detailed article devoted to the system testing and a link to reports are available in our magazine's issue of 05.05.2008: http://www.fortrader.ru/ftgate.php?id=0&num=37

You can also discuss the system and make your suggestions on our forum at: http://fortrader.ru/forum/viewtopic.php?t=81

Trading Strategy Algorithm:

1. Open a one-hour chart for EURUSD, lots 0.1;

2. Draw indicators: one Parabolic SAR and three Exponential Moving Averages with the periods of (10, 25, 50).

Buying signal: EMA with the period of 10 intersects EMAs 25 and 50 from bottom to top, Parabolic SAR being below the price.

Selling signal: EMA with the period of 10 intersects EMAs 25 and 50 from top to bottom, Parabolic SAR being above the price.

Exiting Trades:

1. By StopLoss;

2. By TakeProfit;

3. When the ЕМА10 line turns back (if there is a Buy position, then close in the point where ЕМА10 peak is formed, or trough - for Sell positions), provided the minimum profit is available. At the same time, the value of StopLoss and TakeProfit for buying and selling trades will be different.

A back test of the above rules within the period 2007.01.11 по 2008.01.11 produced the following results (Open prices):

Optimization of the parameters on the same period of time produced the following results of the EA working:

