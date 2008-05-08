CodeBaseSections
Scripts

PrintText - script for MetaTrader 4

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
6478
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
PrintText.mq4 (6.05 KB) view
This scripts demonstrate the capabilities of MQL4 for displaying some text information in a chart.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7960

