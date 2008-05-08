Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
PrintText - script for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 6478
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This scripts demonstrate the capabilities of MQL4 for displaying some text information in a chart.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7960
Percent_Levels
The script draws a set of up/down levels that are at a certain-percentage distance from the price of the bar selected by user.ZZ_All Quotings 0-0080
A script aimed at loading of history for all available currency pairs, metals, indexes, CFD, and at checking of history for "holes".
Indicator Impulse CDC (Color)
Indicator Impulse CD (Color) is a sequel of impulse approach. By users' requests, colors and signal line are added."Forex Profit" System
Indicators Parabolic SAR and Exponential Moving Average are used in the system.