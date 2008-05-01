CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TREND_alexcud - indicator for MetaTrader 4

[Deleted] | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18941
Rating:
(7)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author and Original Code:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/7608

I've just added to the indicator sound signals that inform about an auspicious moment for opening a position for basic currencies.

EURUSD
USDCHF
USDJPY
GBPUSD
EURJPY
GBPJPY
AUDUSD

You should attach the indicator to all symbol windows if you're going to trade them all.

The EA informs you once and repeats the signal after 300 ticks (this means it alerts you approximately every 10-30 minutes according to the frequency of data entry; you can change the amount of ticks by editing the code). This excludes the disadvantages usually present in indicators with an alert that gets to you with its continuous triggering and that you have to disable by changing settings.

The sounds from the attached zip file should be copied to your folder C:\Program Files\Real Trader 4\sounds

I've also added an indicator for specific currencies separately that indicates the current direction of auspicious moments on different symbols (see Fig. below). It shows the direction on all currencies.


In the second modification, the sound alert triggers once and will only be repeated when "LUCKY BUY or SELL" is off and on again. Added prices: the first price is that, at which the signal has triggered, the second price changes together with the market and stops changing when the signal is off.



Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7919

Modified Heiken Ashi Modified Heiken Ashi

Modified Heiken Ashi

AvgRangeM AvgRangeM

Modified indicator AvgRangeM.

TZ-Pivot TZ-Pivot

Indicator TZ-Pivot. Gives the recommendation on a time interval. See in a code.

KaufWMAcross KaufWMAcross

Indicator KaufWMAcross. Works with indicator Kaufma.