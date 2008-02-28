CodeBaseSections
TREND_alexcud - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The second version of the indicator TREND_alexcud v_2 contains some changes that allow to use the indicator on smaller timeframes.
The advantage is that anyone can setup the indicator for a certain timeframe by indicating the necessary number of minutes in corresponding lines of input parameters.

Default parameters are:

TF1 = 15 (15 minutes)
TF2 = 60 (1 hour)
TF3 = 240 (4 hours)

The following values are available:

1 - 1 minute
5 - 5 minutes
15 - 15 minutes
30 - 30 minutes
60 - 1 hour
240 - 4 hours
1440 - 1 day
10080 - 1 week
43200 - 1 month





Trading results on the basis of the indicator:


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7608

