TREND_alexcud - indicator for MetaTrader 4
The second version of the indicator TREND_alexcud v_2 contains some changes that allow to use the indicator on smaller timeframes.
The advantage is that anyone can setup the indicator for a certain timeframe by indicating the necessary number of minutes in corresponding lines of input parameters.
Default parameters are:
TF1 = 15 (15 minutes)
TF2 = 60 (1 hour)
TF3 = 240 (4 hours)
The following values are available:
1 - 1 minute
5 - 5 minutes
15 - 15 minutes
30 - 30 minutes
60 - 1 hour
240 - 4 hours
1440 - 1 day
10080 - 1 week
43200 - 1 month
Trading results on the basis of the indicator:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7608
