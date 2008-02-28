The second version of the indicator TREND_alexcud v_2 contains some changes that allow to use the indicator on smaller timeframes.

The advantage is that anyone can setup the indicator for a certain timeframe by indicating the necessary number of minutes in corresponding lines of input parameters.



Default parameters are:



TF1 = 15 (15 minutes)

TF2 = 60 (1 hour)

TF3 = 240 (4 hours)



The following values are available:



1 - 1 minute

5 - 5 minutes

15 - 15 minutes

30 - 30 minutes

60 - 1 hour

240 - 4 hours

1440 - 1 day

10080 - 1 week

43200 - 1 month











Trading results on the basis of the indicator:





