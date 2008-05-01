CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

KaufWMAcross - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18355
Rating:
(5)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: none

Indicator KaufWMAcross. Works with indicator Kaufman.

Indicator KaufWMAcross

TZ-Pivot TZ-Pivot

Indicator TZ-Pivot. Gives the recommendation on a time interval. See in a code.

TREND_alexcud TREND_alexcud

A multi-timeframe indicator. It shows the trend direction for the charts of several timeframes in a separate window.

IFish IFish

Indiactor IFish.

SAR Color SAR Color

Indicator SAR Color.