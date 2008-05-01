Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TZ-Pivot - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 31662
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: Shimodax
Indicator TZ-Pivot. Gives the recommendation on a time interval. See in a code.
Indicator TZ-Pivot
TREND_alexcud
A multi-timeframe indicator. It shows the trend direction for the charts of several timeframes in a separate window.Modified Heiken Ashi
Modified Heiken Ashi
KaufWMAcross
Indicator KaufWMAcross. Works with indicator Kaufma.IFish
Indiactor IFish.