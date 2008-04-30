Watch how to download trading robots for free
Modified Heiken Ashi - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 24633
Added parameters:
extern int CountBar=1; // The amount of bars to calculate open price
extern int mode=0; // Choosing among alternatives of close price calculation method
// (mode==0) haClose=(High[pos]+Low[pos]+Close[pos])/3.0;
// (mode==1) haClose=(High[pos]+Low[pos]+Close[pos]+Open[pos])/4.0;
Modified Heiken Ashi
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8106
