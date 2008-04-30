Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AvgRangeM - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 11610
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Author: tageiger aka
Modified indicator AvgRangeM.
Indicator AvgRangeM
Range_v2.2
One more version of the indicator Range.OnChart Rsi
Indicator OnChart Rsi.
Modified Heiken Ashi
Modified Heiken AshiTREND_alexcud
A multi-timeframe indicator. It shows the trend direction for the charts of several timeframes in a separate window.