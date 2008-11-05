Join our fan page
iTREND_alexcud - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 20131
The main idea of the indicator is taken from here TREND_alexcud v_2. mq4
As far as the author's indicator didn't draw the arrows on the history and there was no possibility to estimate its trade signals this indicator was created, it draws the arrows in the main window of the chart.
The settings are the same with the author's indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7868
The indicator is based on CandlesticksBW. It colors the japanese candlesticks by B. Williams displaying the "black" and "white" candlesticks.2_Otkat Sys v1.1
The 2_Otkat_Sys_v1.1. expert advisor. The system from thursday to friday on 0(МТ) hours, it trades only on a reverse.
An effective trade system, it determines the levels of support/resistance, rollback, trend reverse by a complex mathematical algorithm.Search patterns
The indicator searches for the patterns, displays the end of the D and C points on the screen.