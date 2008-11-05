CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CandlesticksCW - indicator for MetaTrader 4

Watashi | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
17824
Rating:
(3)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Author: CandlesticksBW

The indicator is based on CandlesticksBW. It colors the japanese candlesticks by B. Williams displaying the "black" and "white" candlesticks.

The candle is dyed in the color of the coincident colors of the AO and AC hystograms in the indicator, otherwise the color of the candlestick is black.


The possibility of differentiating the "black" and "white" candlesticks is added to author's indicator.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7861

2_Otkat Sys v1.1 2_Otkat Sys v1.1

The 2_Otkat_Sys_v1.1. expert advisor. The system from thursday to friday on 0(МТ) hours, it trades only on a reverse.

ZoneTrade ZoneTrade

The indicator is written by the fourth dimension of B. Williams - Trading Zone.

iTREND_alexcud iTREND_alexcud

It uses three timeframes to determine a trend.

Math System-Trader Math System-Trader

An effective trade system, it determines the levels of support/resistance, rollback, trend reverse by a complex mathematical algorithm.