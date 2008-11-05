Join our fan page
CandlesticksCW - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Author: CandlesticksBW
The indicator is based on CandlesticksBW. It colors the japanese candlesticks by B. Williams displaying the "black" and "white" candlesticks.
The candle is dyed in the color of the coincident colors of the AO and AC hystograms in the indicator, otherwise the color of the candlestick is black.
The possibility of differentiating the "black" and "white" candlesticks is added to author's indicator.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7861
