2_Otkat Sys v1.1 - expert for MetaTrader 4
- 8722
-
EA 2_Otkat Sys v1.1
The system from thursday to friday on 0(МТ) hours, it trades only on a reverse.
ZoneTrade
The indicator is written by the fourth dimension of B. Williams - Trading Zone.Butterworth Moving Average
It represents a standard MovingAverage indicator with the function of smoothing by the second-order Butterworth filter added.
CandlesticksCW
The indicator is based on CandlesticksBW. It colors the japanese candlesticks by B. Williams displaying the "black" and "white" candlesticks.iTREND_alexcud
It uses three timeframes to determine a trend.