Search patterns - indicator for MetaTrader 4

The indicator searches for the patterns, displays the end of the D and C points on the screen.

Input Parameters:

extern bool FuturePattern =false; /* true - searches for the patterns, i.e. you can try to play on the moving
before the end of the pattern, for the "advanced" pattern users ;) */
extern bool ExtSave=false; /* if true, then the drawings will be saved on the chart */
extern int ExtDepth=0; /* parameter for ZZ,if 0, then the search for the patterns will be performed, otherwise the pattern (if there is)
with the specified Depth parameter will be drawn */
extern int ExtPoint=5; /* the number of zigzag points, if you specify more than 5, then the patterns will be displayed on the history */
extern int minDepth=3; /* parameter for pattern searching */
extern int maxDepth=50;/* parameter for pattern searching */
extern double ExtDopusk=0.05; /* the parameters of the pattern will differ from each other not more than by the ExtDopusk value */
extern double TimeDopusk=0.2; /* the parameters of the pattern by the time will differ from each other not more than by the ExtDopusk value */
extern bool Gartley=true; /* true - searches for Gartley patterns, false - doesn't */
extern bool Pattern_50=true; /* true - searches for 5-0 pattern, false - doesn't */
extern bool ABCD=true; /* true - searches for AB=CD pattern, false - doesn't */
extern bool WolfWaves=false; /* true - searches for WW pattern, false - doesn't */
extern bool SweetZoneStart=true; /* true - shows the SweetZone of the WW processing beginning the 5 point should be within, false - doesn't */
extern bool SweetZoneEnd=true; /* true - shows the SweetZone of the WW the 6 point should be within, false - doesn't */
extern color SZScolor=Blue; /* color for the SweetZoneStart */
extern color SZEcolor=DarkGreen; /* color for the SweetZoneEnd */
extern color ExtColorGartley=MidnightBlue; /* color for the Gartley patterns */
extern color ExtColorRet=Lime; /* color of the retracements line */

