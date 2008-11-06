Search patterns

The indicator searches for the patterns, displays the end of the D and C points on the screen.

Input Parameters:

extern bool FuturePattern = false ; /* true - searches for the patterns, i.e. you can try to play on the moving before the end of the pattern, for the "advanced" pattern users ;) */ extern bool ExtSave = false ; /* if true, then the drawings will be saved on the chart */ extern int ExtDepth = 0 ; /* parameter for ZZ,if 0, then the search for the patterns will be performed, otherwise the pattern (if there is) with the specified Depth parameter will be drawn */ extern int ExtPoint = 5 ; /* the number of zigzag points, if you specify more than 5, then the patterns will be displayed on the history */ extern int minDepth = 3 ; /* parameter for pattern searching */ extern int maxDepth = 50 ; /* parameter for pattern searching */ extern double ExtDopusk = 0.05 ; /* the parameters of the pattern will differ from each other not more than by the ExtDopusk value */ extern double TimeDopusk = 0.2 ; /* the parameters of the pattern by the time will differ from each other not more than by the ExtDopusk value */ extern bool Gartley = true ; /* true - searches for Gartley patterns, false - doesn't */ extern bool Pattern_50 = true ; /* true - searches for 5-0 pattern, false - doesn't */ extern bool ABCD = true ; /* true - searches for AB=CD pattern, false - doesn't */ extern bool WolfWaves = false ; /* true - searches for WW pattern, false - doesn't */ extern bool SweetZoneStart = true ; /* true - shows the SweetZone of the WW processing beginning the 5 point should be within, false - doesn't */ extern bool SweetZoneEnd = true ; /* true - shows the SweetZone of the WW the 6 point should be within, false - doesn't */ extern color SZScolor = Blue ; /* color for the SweetZoneStart */ extern color SZEcolor = DarkGreen ; /* color for the SweetZoneEnd */ extern color ExtColorGartley = MidnightBlue ; /* color for the Gartley patterns */ extern color ExtColorRet = Lime ; /* color of the retracements line */

