BullsBearsEyes - indicator for MetaTrader 5

EmeraldKing, transport_david | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Türkçe
Nikolay Kositsin
EmeraldKing, transport_david

The indicator values are calculated as the sum of Bears Power and Bulls Power technical indicators values averaged using Laguerre algorithm.

This indicator was implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 14.02.2008.

BullsBearsEyes indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/776

