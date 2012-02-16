Join our fan page
BullsBearsEyes - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 8790
Real author:
EmeraldKing, transport_david
The indicator values are calculated as the sum of Bears Power and Bulls Power technical indicators values averaged using Laguerre algorithm.
This indicator was implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 14.02.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/776
