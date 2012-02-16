CodeBaseSections
wlxBWACsig - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7896
(23)
wlxbwacsig.mq5 (7.32 KB) view
Real author:

wellx

The indicator gives signals for market entry based on Accelerator Oscillator (see B. Williams' book "New Trading Dimensions").

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 02.10.2007.

wlxBWACsig indicator

