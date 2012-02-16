Watch how to download trading robots for free
wlxBWACsig - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
7896
Real author:
wellx
The indicator gives signals for market entry based on Accelerator Oscillator (see B. Williams' book "New Trading Dimensions").
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 02.10.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/777
