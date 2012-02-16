Join our fan page
SinTrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 9767
Real author:
DVYU
Simple trend indicator. The trend direction is determined by the histogram location relative to the zero level. Entry signals appear during the zero line breakout. If the histogram changes from red to blue, it is time to open a long position, in the opposite case, it is time to open a short one.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at CodeBase на mql4.com 07.02.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/778
