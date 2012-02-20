Join our fan page
FP channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
Real author:
Nick A. Zhilin
The channel is based on the prices extreme values for a period. Central line, upper and lower channel borders values are determined by calculation of the Pivot Points used as assumed support and resistance levels.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 08.02.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/781
