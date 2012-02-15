CodeBaseSections
Indicators

Bezier - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Lizhniyk E
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
9557
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
bezier.mq5 (8.45 KB) view
Real author:

Lizhniyk E

This indicator is one of the alternatives to the moving averages with less delay and possibility to manage sensitivity ratio.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 28.02.2008.

Indicator input parameters:

//+-----------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters        |
//+-----------------------------------+
input int period=8;                      // Smoothing period
input double T=0.5;                      // Sensitivity ratio (from 0 to 1)               
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_WEIGHTED; // Applied price
input int Shift=0;                      // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars
input int PriceShift=0;                 // Vertical shift of the indicator in points

Bezier

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/774

