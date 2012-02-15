Real author:

Lizhniyk E

This indicator is one of the alternatives to the moving averages with less delay and possibility to manage sensitivity ratio.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 28.02.2008.

Indicator input parameters:

input int period= 8 ; input double T= 0.5 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_WEIGHTED ; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;



