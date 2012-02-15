Watch how to download trading robots for free
Bezier - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 9557
Real author:
Lizhniyk E
This indicator is one of the alternatives to the moving averages with less delay and possibility to manage sensitivity ratio.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 28.02.2008.
Indicator input parameters:
//+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+-----------------------------------+ input int period=8; // Smoothing period input double T=0.5; // Sensitivity ratio (from 0 to 1) input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_WEIGHTED; // Applied price input int Shift=0; // Horizontal shift of the indicator in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical shift of the indicator in points
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/774
