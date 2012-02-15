Watch how to download trading robots for free
MBKAsctrend3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Nikolay Kositsin
7389
Real author:
Matt Kennel
Typical semaphore signal indicator that shows market entry points using color arrows.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 08.01.2008.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/775
Change Of Volatility
The indicator specifies the market volatility as a standard deviation.Fx10
The semaphore signal indicator with the values based on five technical indicators: LWMA, SMA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD.
FlatTrend2
The simplest signal indicator for specifying trend power and direction.Bezier
This indicator is an alternative to the moving averages with less delay and possibility to manage sensitivity ratio.