MBKAsctrend3 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Matt Kennel | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
7389
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Real author:

Matt Kennel

Typical semaphore signal indicator that shows market entry points using color arrows.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 08.01.2008.

MBKAsctrend3 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/775

