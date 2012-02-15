CodeBaseSections
Indicators

FlatTrend2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
8153
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
flattrend2.mq5 (6.82 KB) view
Real author:

Kirk Sloan

The simplest signal indicator for specifying trend power and direction. Lime and red colors are used for strong trends, green and brown colors are used for weak ones.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 14.12.2007.

FlatTrend2 indicator

Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/757

