FlatTrend2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
- Views:
- 8153
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
Real author:
Kirk Sloan
The simplest signal indicator for specifying trend power and direction. Lime and red colors are used for strong trends, green and brown colors are used for weak ones.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in CodeBase at mql4.com 14.12.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/757
