Alternative of Moving Averages on the Basis of Bezier Curve - indicator for MetaTrader 4

This indicator is alternative of moving averages, but with lower lag.

period - period of averaging;

t - sensitivity coefficient, must be in the range from 0 to 1;

shift - chart shift;

price - prices, upon which the indicator is built (0-close, 1-open, 2-high, 3-low,4-(High[n]+Low[n])/2, 5-(High[n]+Low[n]+Close[n])/3, 6-High[n]+Low[n]+Close[n]+Close[n])/4)

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7640

