Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Alternative of Moving Averages on the Basis of Bezier Curve - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 15067
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
This indicator is alternative of moving averages, but with lower lag.
period - period of averaging;
t - sensitivity coefficient, must be in the range from 0 to 1;
shift - chart shift;
price - prices, upon which the indicator is built (0-close, 1-open, 2-high, 3-low,4-(High[n]+Low[n])/2, 5-(High[n]+Low[n]+Close[n])/3, 6-High[n]+Low[n]+Close[n]+Close[n])/4)
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7640
A multi-timeframe indicator. It shows the trend direction of several time charts in a separate window.Z-Score Calculation
The library helps to organize calculations of Max, Min, universal mean, standard deviation, skew, kurtosis, and Z-score, on the data array.
A simple multi-frame indicator on the basis of JMASlope for the organization of scalping and swing trading, as well as for an easier detection of Elliot Waves.Indicator 'Currency' Is a Useful Program
The indicator-informer Currency prints and writes into a file the following information.