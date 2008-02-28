This indicator is alternative of moving averages, but with lower lag.

period - period of averaging;

t - sensitivity coefficient, must be in the range from 0 to 1;

shift - chart shift;

price - prices, upon which the indicator is built (0-close, 1-open, 2-high, 3-low,4-(High[n]+Low[n])/2, 5-(High[n]+Low[n]+Close[n])/3, 6-High[n]+Low[n]+Close[n]+Close[n])/4)

