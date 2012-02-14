CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Change Of Volatility - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Rosh | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Published by:
Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
15230
Rating:
(21)
Published:
Updated:
changeofvolatility.mq5 (7.48 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Real author:

Rosh

There are a lot of ways to measure volatility (changeability). One of them is calculation of the standard deviation of returns for a certain period of time. Sometimes the current volatility on a short period of time (for example, 6 days) is correlated with volatility of a larger period (for example 100 days). This indicator calculates the correlation of a short volatility Vol_short and a long volatility Vol_long:

Vol_change=Vol_short/Vol_long

Standard deviation here is not that from a difference of closing prices, but from logarithms of the correlation of the current day closing price and closing price of a previous day:

Mom[i]=Close[i]/Close[i+1]
Vol_k=Std(Mom,k),

where k is the period of volatility change.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base 03.02.2008.

Change Of Volatility indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/773

Fx10 Fx10

The semaphore signal indicator with the values based on five technical indicators: LWMA, SMA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD.

TrendTriggerMod TrendTriggerMod

The indicator displays trend power and direction.

MBKAsctrend3 MBKAsctrend3

Typical semaphore signal indicator that shows market entry points using color arrows.

FlatTrend2 FlatTrend2

The simplest signal indicator for specifying trend power and direction.