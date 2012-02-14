CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

TrendTriggerMod - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
10703
Rating:
(13)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
trendtriggermod.mq5 (8.95 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator displays trend power and direction. If the histogram values are located within breakout levels specified by the indicator UpTriggerLevel and DnTriggerLevel input parameters, the histogram is gray. Otherwise, the histogram bars are colored depending on what level has been broken.

The indicator uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

TrendTriggerMod indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/771

IsNewBar IsNewBar

СIsNewBar class allows to determine the moment of a bar change.

i-Fractals-sig i-Fractals-sig

The indicator of the market entry signals using fractals.

Fx10 Fx10

The semaphore signal indicator with the values based on five technical indicators: LWMA, SMA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD.

Change Of Volatility Change Of Volatility

The indicator specifies the market volatility as a standard deviation.