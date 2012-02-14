Join our fan page
TrendTriggerMod - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator displays trend power and direction. If the histogram values are located within breakout levels specified by the indicator UpTriggerLevel and DnTriggerLevel input parameters, the histogram is gray. Otherwise, the histogram bars are colored depending on what level has been broken.
The indicator uses CJJMA class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/771
