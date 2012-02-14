Watch how to download trading robots for free
Fx10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 10232
Real author:
palanka
The semaphore signal indicator with the values based on five technical indicators: LWMA, SMA, RSI, Stochastic, MACD.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com 01.11.2007.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/772
