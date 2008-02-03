Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
Indicator of Volatility Change - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 21467
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
There are a lot of ways to measure volatility (changeability). One of them is calculation of the standard deviation of returns for a certain period of time. Sometimes the current volatility on a short period of time (for example, 6 days) is correlated with volatility of a larger period (for example 100 days). This indicator calculates the correlation of a short volatility Vol_short and a long volatility Vol_long.
Standard deviation here is not that from a difference of closing prices, but from logarithms of the correlation of the current day closing price and closing price of a previous day: Mom[i]=Close[i]/Close[i+1].
Vol_k=Std(Mom,k),
where k is the period of volatility change.
|
Vol_change=Vol_short/Vol_long
Standard deviation here is not that from a difference of closing prices, but from logarithms of the correlation of the current day closing price and closing price of a previous day: Mom[i]=Close[i]/Close[i+1].
Vol_k=Std(Mom,k),
where k is the period of volatility change.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7634
ZigzagPoints - A Script for Indicator Zigzag to Measure the Way
It measures all sections that join the ZigZag breaks, the resulting values are given in points.NRMA
NRMA is the famous indicator by Konstantin Kopyrkin.
Frama Indicator
The fractal dimension value is used to build an EMA-like moving average.Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized
A maximally optimized algorithm of constructing Kaufman AMA (Adaptive Moving Average).