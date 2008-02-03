Join our fan page
Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- 40537
This is the final version of the indicator based on two forum branches:
Added an external parameter named AMA_Trend_Type that defines the choice of trend detecting method.
deltaAMA=AMA[0]-AMA[1]. The trend detection sensitivity is set in points as dK*Point.
If deltaAMA>dK*Point, then this is the uptrend, a blue point will be put onto the AMA line (as shown in the figure below).
If deltaAMA<dK*Point, then this is the downtrend, a red point will be put onto the AMA line.
AMA_Trend_Type is equal to zero: The array of AMA values on the latest PeroidAMA bars is taken and standard deviation StdAMA is calculated.
The trend detection sensitivity is set in standard deviations as dK*StdAMA.
If deltaAMA>dK*StdAMA, then this is the uptrend, a blue point will be put onto the AMA line.
If deltaAMA<dK*StdAMA, then this is the downtrend, a red point will be put onto the AMA line.
The default value of the AMA_Trend_Type=1, the modification of the AMA is measured in points.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7385
