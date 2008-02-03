This is the final version of the indicator based on two forum branches:

Added an external parameter named AMA_Trend_Type that defines the choice of trend detecting method.







AMA_Trend_Type is nonzero: The difference between the current value of AMA (AMA[0]) and the value of AMA on the preceding bar (AMA[1]) is measured.



deltaAMA=AMA[0]-AMA[1]. The trend detection sensitivity is set in points as dK*Point.

If deltaAMA>dK*Point, then this is the uptrend, a blue point will be put onto the AMA line (as shown in the figure below).

If deltaAMA<dK*Point, then this is the downtrend, a red point will be put onto the AMA line.









AMA_Trend_Type is equal to zero: The array of AMA values on the latest PeroidAMA bars is taken and standard deviation StdAMA is calculated.



The trend detection sensitivity is set in standard deviations as dK*StdAMA.

If deltaAMA>dK*StdAMA, then this is the uptrend, a blue point will be put onto the AMA line.

If deltaAMA<dK*StdAMA, then this is the downtrend, a red point will be put onto the AMA line.







The default value of the AMA_Trend_Type=1, the modification of the AMA is measured in points.