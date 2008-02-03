Watch how to download trading robots for free
Frama Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published:
- Updated:
The indicator is coded as described in Fractal Adaptive Moving Average by John Ehlers
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7425
Indicator of Volatility Change
Volatility is a standard deviation.ZigzagPoints - A Script for Indicator Zigzag to Measure the Way
It measures all sections that join the ZigZag breaks, the resulting values are given in points.
Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized
A maximally optimized algorithm of constructing Kaufman AMA (Adaptive Moving Average).NR4ID ATR
NR4ID-ATR indicator.