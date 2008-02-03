CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Frama Indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 4

MetaQuotes | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
20087
Rating:
(4)
Published:
Updated:
FRAMA.mq4 (3.63 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The indicator is coded as described in Fractal Adaptive Moving Average by John Ehlers


Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/7425

Indicator of Volatility Change Indicator of Volatility Change

Volatility is a standard deviation.

ZigzagPoints - A Script for Indicator Zigzag to Measure the Way ZigzagPoints - A Script for Indicator Zigzag to Measure the Way

It measures all sections that join the ZigZag breaks, the resulting values are given in points.

Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized Perry Kaufman AMA Optimized

A maximally optimized algorithm of constructing Kaufman AMA (Adaptive Moving Average).

NR4ID ATR NR4ID ATR

NR4ID-ATR indicator.