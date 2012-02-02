X2MA_BBx3_Cloud

Bollinger Bands ® that are made in DRAW_FILLING style and displayed as a colored background, which in many cases makes them more visible.

Input parameters:

input Smooth_Method MA_Method1= MODE_SMA ; input int Length1= 100 ; input int Phase1= 15 ; input Smooth_Method MA_Method2=MODE_JJMA; input int Length2= 20 ; input int Phase2= 100 ; input int BandsPeriod= 100 ; input double BandsDeviation = 2.0 ; input Applied_price_ IPC= PRICE_CLOSE ; input int Shift= 0 ; input int PriceShift= 0 ;

The indicator middle line is made from the universal moving average with two smoothings and a possibility to select each of these smoothings from the dozen of possible versions:

SMA - simple moving average; EMA - exponential moving average; SMMA - smoothed moving average; LWMA - linear weighted moving average; JJMA - JMA adaptive average; JurX - ultralinear smoothing; ParMA - parabolic smoothing; T3 - Tillson's multiple exponential smoothing; VIDYA - smoothing with the use of Tushar Chande's algorithm; AMA - smoothing with the use of Perry Kaufman's algorithm.

It should be noted that Phase1 and Phase2 parameters have completely different meaning for different smoothing algorithms. For JMA it is an external Phase variable changing from -100 to +100. For T3 it is a smoothing ratio multiplied by 100 for better visualization, for VIDYA it is a CMO oscillator period and for AMA it is a slow EMA period. In other algorithms these parameters do not affect smoothing. For AMA fast EMA period is a fixed value and is equal to 2 by default. The ratio of raising to the power is also equal to 2 for AMA.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (must be copied to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".