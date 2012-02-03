The script calculates Stop Out price (at this price position will be closed by broker) of the opened position and the price, at which Free Margin became negative (LockOut price).

Generallty, position volume can be specified in the EnterVolume input parameter:

EnterVolume=0 (by default) - use volume and direction of current position;

EnterVolume>0 - perform calculation for long position with EnterVolume volume;

EnterVolume<0 - perform calculation for short position with EnterVolume volume.



