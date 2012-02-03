Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
StopOutPrice - script for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6036
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The script calculates Stop Out price (at this price position will be closed by broker) of the opened position and the price, at which Free Margin became negative (LockOut price).
Generallty, position volume can be specified in the EnterVolume input parameter:
- EnterVolume=0 (by default) - use volume and direction of current position;
- EnterVolume>0 - perform calculation for long position with EnterVolume volume;
- EnterVolume<0 - perform calculation for short position with EnterVolume volume.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/795
Bollinger Bands displayed as colored background.UltraCCI
This indicator is based on CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and the analysis of a trend direction of its multiple signal lines.
The MPC indicator plots a simple channel using extermums of the specified period. It can be used for additional visual control of trading system (channel breakout), based on HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator.HLR
The HighestLowestRange (HLR) determines the relative price position in range of the several X bars ago. If price located at range bottom (new low), the indicator is equal to 0, if price position at the top of the range (new high), the indicator is equal to 1 (or 100%).