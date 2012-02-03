CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Scripts

StopOutPrice - script for MetaTrader 5

Ivan Ivanov | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Views:
6036
Rating:
(34)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The script calculates Stop Out price (at this price position will be closed by broker) of the opened position and the price, at which Free Margin became negative (LockOut price).

Generallty, position volume can be specified in the EnterVolume input parameter:

  • EnterVolume=0 (by default) - use volume and direction of current position;
  • EnterVolume>0 - perform calculation for long position with EnterVolume volume;
  • EnterVolume<0 - perform calculation for short position with EnterVolume volume.

StopOut price calculation

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/795

X2MA_BBx3_Cloud X2MA_BBx3_Cloud

Bollinger Bands displayed as colored background.

UltraCCI UltraCCI

This indicator is based on CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and the analysis of a trend direction of its multiple signal lines.

MPC MPC

The MPC indicator plots a simple channel using extermums of the specified period. It can be used for additional visual control of trading system (channel breakout), based on HighestLowestRange (HLR) indicator.

HLR HLR

The HighestLowestRange (HLR) determines the relative price position in range of the several X bars ago. If price located at range bottom (new low), the indicator is equal to 0, if price position at the top of the range (new high), the indicator is equal to 1 (or 100%).